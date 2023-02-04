ISW: Russia continues to portray war in Ukraine as direct threat to its own security

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Institute for the Study of War said in its latest update that Russian officials continue to perpetuate the information operation that the war in Ukraine is a direct threat to Russian security through legislative manipulations.

Two Russian regions - Bryansk and Kursk announced on Feb. 3 that they are extending the “yellow” level of terrorist threat indefinitely due to a need for enhanced measures to protect and defend Russian territory.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Jan. 31 that simplifies the process of implementing terror threat alerts in Russia and allows Russian regions classed as ”yellow level” to indefinitely introduce an elevated ”terrorist level.”

"Bryansk and Kursk oblast officials will likely use this new 'terror level' regime to escalate law enforcement measures in order to crack down on domestic dissent, partially to present the war in Ukraine as directly threatening Russian domestic security in order to generate continued support for Russian operations," the ISW found.

