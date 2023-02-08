Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Investigators: There is evidence that Putin supplied missile that downed MH17.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 8, 2023 2:57 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

There are strong "strong indications" that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin supplied the missile that shot down Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine in 2014, the Joint Investigation Team said in a report published on Feb. 8.

The investigators also said they had suspended the probe into the MH17 crash because there was not enough evidence to prosecute more suspects, AFP reported.

“The investigation has now reached its limit, all leads have now been exhausted, the investigation is therefore being suspended,” Dutch prosecutor Digna van Boetzelaer told a news conference in the Hague.

Russian officials said in intercepted phone calls in 2014 that it is up to Putin to provide military aid to Russian proxies in Ukraine, the investigators said.

There is information indicating that Russian proxies' request for military aid was submitted to Putin, and he approved it, according to the investigators.

On Nov. 17, the Hague District Court found Russian combatants Igor Girkin and Sergey Dubinsky and Ukrainian proxy Leonid Kharchenko guilty of shooting down the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 on July 17, 2014, killing all 298 people on board.

All three were part of a Russian-controlled proxy group and used a Buk surface-to-air missile system provided by Russia to down the plane.

The fourth suspect, Russian citizen Oleg Pulatov, was acquitted.

Girkin, Dubinsky, and Kharchenko were sentenced to life imprisonment and ordered to pay 16 million euros in compensation to the victims' relatives. The suspects were tried in absentia.

Russia has always denied involvement.

Ukraine war latest: Russian-controlled proxies downed MH17, says Dutch court
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.