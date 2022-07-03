Institute for the Study of War: Ukrainian forces likely deliberately withdrew from Lysychansk.

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. think tank reported on July 2 that geolocated footage may suggest Russian forces did not encounter much resistance when entering Lysychansk, resulting in Russian seizure of the city on July 2. The ISW added that Russian forces will likely take complete control of Luhansk Oblast in coming days, afterwards prioritizing advances on Ukrainian positions in Siversk then in Sloviansk and Bakhmut.