Video

Inside Trump’s chaotic Ukraine peace process

1 min read
by Chris York
The Kyiv Independent's Chris York speaks with Adam Entous, an investigative reporter at The New York Times, about his new investigation into the first year of U.S. President Donald Trump administration's peace efforts to end Russia's war against Ukraine. Entous describes how competing camps inside the administration pulled negotiations in different directions, why early plans quickly unraveled into "chaos," and what that volatility has meant for Ukraine as Russia continues its relentless attacks. He also shares behind-the-scenes details on the roles of Keith Kellogg, JD Vance, Steve Witkoff, and Pete Hegseth— and explains how U.S. intelligence support for Ukrainian strikes inside Russia became one of the most consequential (and least understood) parts of the story.

Video thumbnail
Interview
Chris York

News Operations Editor

Chris York is news operations editor at the Kyiv Independent. Before joining the team, he was head of news at the Kyiv Post. Previously, back in Britain, he spent nearly a decade working for HuffPost UK. He holds an MA in Conflict, Development, and Security from the University of Leeds.

