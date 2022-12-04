Infrastructure Ministry: 9 cargo ships with grain bound for African nations leave Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ships carrying 336,000 tons of grain left Odesa on Dec. 3 and 4, CNN reported, citing Ukraine’s Interior Ministry.

Vessels carrying grain left Ukraine as part of the “Grain from Ukraine” program.

Leaders of more than 20 countries announced during the International Summit on Food Security in Kyiv on Nov. 26 that their countries will allocate money for "Grain From Ukraine," a program designed to deliver Ukrainian grain to the poorest countries in Africa.

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine has raised around $150 million for the initiative, including donations from Poland, Belgium, France, Austria, Germany, Netherlands, Japan, and Canada.

French President Emmanuel Macron said that the program initiated by Zelensky “greatly contributes to ensuring global food security.”