India's prime minister tells Putin to end 'endless war' against Ukraine

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Russian President Vladimir Putin on Aug. 31 to move from "endless war" toward ending Russia's war against Ukraine.

The remarks marked a public appeal from the leader of one of Russia's partners and largest energy customers for Moscow to end the war, even as India continues to deepen its economic ties with Russia.

"Every day that the war continues, humanity is, in effect, set back a step, whilst every step towards peace gives all of humanity real hope for peace," Modi told Putin on the sidelines of the annual Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Bishkek.

"We need to move from endless war to an end to the war, to a cessation of hostilities."

Modi also reiterated India's position that dialogue and diplomacy are the way forward in resolving conflicts, according to the Indian Prime Minister's Office.

At their first in-person meeting this year, the two leaders discussed defense, energy, trade, space, and mobility, as well as the Black Sea region, maritime trade, and the safety of Indian seafarers.

Russian state media reported that Putin briefed Modi on developments in Russia's war against Ukraine.

India remains Russia's second-largest customer of fossil fuels, only behind China. Purchases of Russian oil from the two countries have helped replenish Moscow's budget since 2022.

Putin also met Chinese President Xi Jinping at the two-day SCO summit, though the Kremlin said their talks only "superficially" touched on the war in Ukraine and focused on bilateral ties.

Despite the rare public appeal to end the war, Modi called Putin "my friend" and praised growing economic ties between India and Russia.

In July, Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also publicly called for Russia's war against Ukraine to be frozen, urging a return to peace negotiations. His remarks marked a rare public call from the leader of one of Russia's close regional partners for Moscow to pursue a negotiated end to the war.

Russia and India will continue strengthening what India describes as their "Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership." Modi said he expects to host Putin in India for the BRICS summit on Sept. 12–13.