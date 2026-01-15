IMF chief visits Kyiv for the first time since 2023 amid deepening energy crisis

International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Kristalina Georgieva arrived in Kyiv on Jan. 15 in her first visit since 2023 to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, and other officials.

Georgieva’s visit comes at a critical time when Zelensky has declared a state of emergency in Ukraine’s energy sector amid Russia’s constant attacks on crucial energy infrastructure. The latest drone and missile barrages have left about 70% of Kyiv without power as residents brace for severe sub-zero temperatures.

Ukraine reached an initial $8.2 billion four-year agreement with the IMF in November that will "help finance critical expenditures, maintain macro-financial stability, and unlock additional external support," according to Svyrydenko.

During her visit, Georgieva was expected to review Ukraine’s progress in passing the 2026 budget, as well as discuss measures to further prevent tax evasion and boost revenue by broadening the tax base.

She also met with Ukraine's central bank governor, Andriy Pyshnyy, to discuss the "IMF’s support for Ukraine, and how monetary policy is helping preserve macroeconomic stability during these challenging times," according to a post by Georgieva on X.

The Ukrainian economy continues to be significantly affected by Russia’s full-scale invasion, with the government announcing it would spend 27.2% of its gross domestic product, around $64.5 billion (Hr 2.8 trillion), on defense and security in the new year.

Additional financial aid has been promised by the EU on Jan.14 with the announcement of a new “Ukraine Support Loan” that will allocate 90 billion euros ($105 billion) to support Ukraine’s military spending and budget. The loan will not be repaid by Kyiv unless Russia agrees, although unlikely, to pay war reparations to Ukraine.

"Your courage inspires the world," wrote Georgieva on X to announce her visit "to witness firsthand the resilience of a people who have endured four years of an unjust war."