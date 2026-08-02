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How Russia recruits spies through social media | Ukraine This Week
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In this episode of Ukraine This Week, Anna Belokur examines Russia's covert recruitment networks and how the Kremlin systematically enlists ordinary people to carry out sabotage, espionage, and cyberattacks across Ukraine and Europe.
Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.