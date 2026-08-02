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How Russia recruits spies through social media | Ukraine This Week

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In this episode of Ukraine This Week, Anna Belokur examines Russia's covert recruitment networks and how the Kremlin systematically enlists ordinary people to carry out sabotage, espionage, and cyberattacks across Ukraine and Europe.
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How Ukrainian farmers grow watermelons near the front line

How Ukrainian farmers grow watermelons near the front line

Laura Loomer on her U-turn on Ukraine

Laura Loomer on her U-turn on Ukraine

Can Germany prove Ukraine blew up Nord Stream? | Ukraine This Week

Can Germany prove Ukraine blew up Nord Stream? | Ukraine This Week

Unable to take Dobropillia, Russia is burning it to the ground

Unable to take Dobropillia, Russia is burning it to the ground

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Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

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The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

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