Explosion near Moscow cafe kills at least 3, injures 15, Russian authorities say

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

At least three people were killed and 15 others injured in an explosion near a cafe on Moscow's Kudrinskaya Square on the evening of Aug. 1, Russia's Interior Ministry said.

According to the ministry, the blast occurred at approximately 8:10 p.m. local time near Building 1 on Kudrinskaya Square in central Moscow.

Police and emergency responders were dispatched to the scene as authorities secured the area and launched an investigation into the cause of the explosion.

Russian officials have not yet said what triggered the blast, and the circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear.

The Kyiv Independent cannot independently verify the reporting.