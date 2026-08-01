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Explosion near Moscow cafe kills at least 3, injures 15, Russian authorities say

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by Sonya Bandouil
Explosion near Moscow cafe kills at least 3, injures 15, Russian authorities say
A view of the Moscow International Business Center, known as Moscow-City, in Moscow, Russia, on Oct. 6, 2025. (Sefa Karacan / Anadolu / Getty Images)

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

At least three people were killed and 15 others injured in an explosion near a cafe on Moscow's Kudrinskaya Square on the evening of Aug. 1, Russia's Interior Ministry said.

According to the ministry, the blast occurred at approximately 8:10 p.m. local time near Building 1 on Kudrinskaya Square in central Moscow.

Police and emergency responders were dispatched to the scene as authorities secured the area and launched an investigation into the cause of the explosion.

Russian officials have not yet said what triggered the blast, and the circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear.

The Kyiv Independent cannot independently verify the reporting.

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Sonya Bandouil

North American news editor

Sonya Bandouil is a North American news editor for The Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in the fields of cybersecurity and translating, and she also edited for various journals in NYC. Sonya has a Master’s degree in Global Affairs from New York University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Music from the University of Houston, in Texas.

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