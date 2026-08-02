Russian attacks kill 6, injure over 80 in Ukraine over past day

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed six people and injured at least 81 over the past day, regional authorities said on Aug. 2.

Ukrainian forces downed 109 out of the 133 drones, including Shahed-type attack drones, launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported. Twenty-four drones drones struck 19 different locations, and debris fell in three more areas, according to the statement.

Russian drones struck a warehouse belonging to Ukrainian online retailer Rozetka in the city of Brovary in Kyiv Oblast, killing one employee and injuring seven others, the company's co-founder Iryna Chechotkina said.

A Russian attack on a passenger bus near Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injured eight people, including a 16-year-old boy, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said. Russian attacks across the region over the past day also killed one person and injured 11 others.

Five people were injured in Mykolaiv Oblast, as Russia launched drone attacks targeting the region's port and transport infrastructure, acting Governor Heorhii Reshetilov said.

A driver suffered injuries after a Russian FPV-drone struck a mail truck near Novhorod-Siverskyi in Chernihiv Oblast, Governor Viacheslav Chaus said.

Russian forces targeted Zaporizhzhia Oblast, killing one man and injured another, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

Ten people, including three children, were injured in Russian attacks in Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Russian attacks injured eight people in Sumy Oblast, including a 12-year-old boy, local authorities reported.

Two people were killed in Druzhkivka in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. Four more people were injured in the region over the past day.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 35 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson. One person was killed and 31 others were injured, including three children, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.