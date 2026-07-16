Hungary opens investigation into former FM Szijjarto's Russia ties

Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar said on July 16 that authorities have launched a large-scale official investigation into former Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto's close relations with Russia.

Details of the probe have not been disclosed because it involves classified diplomatic materials and other secret foreign policy documents.

Magyar said the government is withholding further comment to avoid affecting the investigation but pledged to release all information that can legally be made public once initial findings are available.

Szijjarto served as Hungary's top diplomat under former Prime Minister Viktor Orban, whose government was widely viewed as the most Russia-friendly within the European Union.

During his tenure, Szijjarto maintained close ties with Moscow, frequently visited Russia after the start of the full-scale war, and consistently opposed additional EU sanctions against the Kremlin.

The investigation comes as Magyar's government has sought to distance Hungary from its previous Russia-friendly foreign policy and strengthen ties with its European allies instead.