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Hungary opens investigation into former FM Szijjarto's Russia ties

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by Sonya Bandouil
Hungary opens investigation into former FM Szijjarto's Russia ties
Péter Magyar, leader of the pro-European conservative TISZA party, in Budapest, Hungary, on April 12, 2026. (Ferenc Isza/AFP/Getty Images)

Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar said on July 16 that authorities have launched a large-scale official investigation into former Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto's close relations with Russia.

Details of the probe have not been disclosed because it involves classified diplomatic materials and other secret foreign policy documents.

Magyar said the government is withholding further comment to avoid affecting the investigation but pledged to release all information that can legally be made public once initial findings are available.

Szijjarto served as Hungary's top diplomat under former Prime Minister Viktor Orban, whose government was widely viewed as the most Russia-friendly within the European Union.

During his tenure, Szijjarto maintained close ties with Moscow, frequently visited Russia after the start of the full-scale war, and consistently opposed additional EU sanctions against the Kremlin.

The investigation comes as Magyar's government has sought to distance Hungary from its previous Russia-friendly foreign policy and strengthen ties with its European allies instead.

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Sonya Bandouil

North American news editor

Sonya Bandouil is a North American news editor for The Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in the fields of cybersecurity and translating, and she also edited for various journals in NYC. Sonya has a Master’s degree in Global Affairs from New York University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Music from the University of Houston, in Texas.

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