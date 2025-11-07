KI logo
Gunvor withdraws bid for Russia's Lukoil assets after US calls it 'Kremlin's puppet'

by Kateryna Denisova
Lukoil fuel storage tanks at Rosenets Port terminal near the city of Burgas, Bulgaria, at the Black Sea coast on March 17, 2022. (Nikolay Doychinov/AFP via Getty Images)

Swiss-based oil trader Gunvor announced on Nov. 6 that it was withdrawing from a deal to buy Russian energy giant Lukoil's foreign assets after the U.S. said it would never get a license.

Earlier the same day, the U.S. Treasury Department described Gunvor as "Kremlin's puppet," saying the company would "never get a license to operate and profit" while Russia continues its all-out war against Ukraine.

Gunvor, which is registered in Cyprus and headquartered in Switzerland, was founded in 1997 by Gennady Timchenko, a close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Swedish billionaire Torbjörn Törnqvist.

In 2014, Timchenko sold his 44% stake in Gunvor to Törnqvist, who now holds 88% in the company.

While Gunvor dismissed Washington's accusation as "fundamentally misinformed and false," it said it was pulling its offer for Lukoil's international assets.

Lukoil has assets in the U.S., Latin America, former Soviet countries, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as in Romania.

The developments followed the U.S. sanctions imposed against Timchenko, who is a citizen of Russia and Finland, after Russia's illegal annexation of Ukraine's Crimea peninsula.

"Timchenko’s activities in the energy sector have been directly linked to Putin," the U.S. Treasury said then. "Putin has investments in Gunvor and may have access to Gunvor funds."

Kateryna Denisova

Politics Reporter

Kateryna Denisova is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in Ukrainian politics. Based in Kyiv, she focuses on domestic affairs, parliament, and social issues. Denisova began her career in journalism in 2020 and holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv.

