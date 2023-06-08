Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Guardian: Some NATO members may consider sending troops to Ukraine, warns former alliance chief

by Rachel Amran June 8, 2023 3:40 AM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Some NATO countries may decide to put troops on the ground in Ukraine if its member states fail to provide Kyiv with meaningful security guarantees at the alliance's summit in Vilnius, former NATO secretary general Anders Rasmussen said on June 7.

“If Nato cannot agree on a clear path forward for Ukraine, there is a clear possibility that some countries individually might take action," Rasmussen said. "We know that Poland is very engaged in providing concrete assistance to Ukraine. And I wouldn’t exclude the possibility that Poland would engage even stronger in this context on a national basis and be followed by the Baltic states, maybe including the possibility of troops on the ground."

The former secretary general said Ukraine should receive written security guarantees, covering intelligence sharing, trainings, ammunition production, continued arms supplies before the summit. According to Rasmussen, these guarantees would be a start, but should not overshadow Ukraine's path to NATO as a priority.

Rasmussen Global, a political consultancy firm founded by former NATO secretary general, has been lobbying for long-term security guarantees for Ukraine through a pro-bono political campaign. Rasmussen also chairs the Group on International Security Guarantees for Ukraine with Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak.

In April, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said that security guarantees and Ukraine's membership would be discussed at the summit. In May, Washington Post reported that Ukraine will not receive a formal invitation to join the alliance at the July summit as countries do not have a unified approach.

Washington Post: NATO lacks consensus on Ukraine’s membership ahead of Vilnius summit
NATO will not issue a formal invitation for Ukraine to join the alliance at the upcoming Vilnius summit in July, according to official sources interviewed by The Washington Post.
The Kyiv Independent
Author: Rachel Amran
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
