Governor: Three civilians killed, four injured in Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours

Russian attacks on Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast killed three residents and wounded four on Feb. 25, according to Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

Two people were killed in Bakhmut, and one was killed in Novopokrovske, he wrote on Telegram.

Russia is concentrating its main offensive efforts on Ukraine's east as it attempts to lay claim to Ukraine's Donbas region, comprised of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

According to Kyrylenko, an estimated total of 1,387 civilians in Donetsk Oblast have been killed since the start of the full-scale invasion, and 3,094 have been injured.

These figures exclude casualty numbers from Russian-occupied Mariupol and Volnovakha, which are currently impossible for Ukrainian officials to establish.