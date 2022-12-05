Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Governor: Russia strikes infrastructure facility in Odesa, injures 2.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 5, 2022 7:59 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

An energy infrastructure facility, as well as residential buildings and civilian infrastructure in Odesa Oblast, were damaged as a result of Russia's massive missile strike on Ukraine on Dec. 5, Odesa Oblast Governor Maksym Marchenko reported.

The city of Odesa and most of the communities nearby are left without electricity, according to the official.

Emergency services are working on restoring the power supply, Marchenko added.

Russia unleashed another large-scale missile barrage on Ukraine on Dec. 5, targeting energy infrastructure across the country.

Out of the 70 missiles launched by Russia, 60 have been intercepted, the Ukrainian Air Force reported. Still, Russian forces managed to hit energy infrastructure facilities in Kyiv, Vinnytsia, and Odesa oblasts, according to the state grid operator Ukrenergo.

The strikes led to emergency power outages in at least six oblasts, including Odesa, Mykolaiv, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, and Cherkasy. Ukrenergo didn't specify how many facilities have been hit.

The attack also injured at least one person in Odesa Oblast,  Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a deputy head of the President's Office, reported.

Russia has been targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure since early October, admitting that the country's energy facilities are its primary goal.

The missile strike on Dec. 5 was the sixth large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine's infrastructure since Oct. 10.

