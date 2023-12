This audio is created with AI assistance

Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi said that Russian forces shelled the Krasnopillia community with mortars and self-propelled guns on Sept. 28. According to Zhyvytskyi, Russian troops also used drones.

As a result of Russian shelling, two houses and a power line were damaged. There were no civilian casualties, Zhyvytskyi said.