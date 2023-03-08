Governor: No reported civilian injuries in Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours

This audio is created with AI assistance

For the first time since the start of the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 of last year, no civilians injuries were recorded in Donetsk Oblast, according to Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko. However, the governor acknowledged that the situation remains "tense."

This information applies to the Ukrainian-controlled parts of Donetsk Oblast, as some parts of it are under Russian occupation.

Attacks were launched at multiple villages, towns and cities in the directions of Donetsk, Horlivka, and Lysychansk, resulting in property damage.

Yesterday, the Cabinet of Minister approved the mandatory evacuation of families with children from active combat zones. Currently, this criteria only applies to the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, which has seen some of the heaviest fighting since the start of the war.

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on March 7 that 38 children remain in Bakhmut, which was once a prosperous industrial city that 70,000 people (including 12,000 children) called home.