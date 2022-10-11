Governor: 1 killed, 4 injured in Sumy Oblast by Russian missile attacks

This audio is created with AI assistance

As a result of Russia's large-scale missile attacks across Ukraine on Oct. 10, an infrastructure site in the Konotopskyi district in Sumy Oblast was destroyed, injuring two employees as well as an emergency services worker, Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi reported on Telegram.

Russian forces also fired 50 times on the oblast from Russian territory, killing one person and injuring four in the Bilopilska community.

A high-rise building, homes, a boarding school, and a business were also damaged in Bilopilska.