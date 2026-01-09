KI logo
Politics

US forces reportedly board another Russia-linked tanker

2 min read
Avatar
by Martin Fornusek
US forces reportedly board another Russia-linked tanker
Illustrative purposes only: A U.S. Coast Guard cutter sits docked at Coast Guard Island, Alameda, on Nov. 21, 2025, in Alameda, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The U.S. Coast Guard on Jan. 9 boarded the sanctioned oil tanker Olina as part of Washington's campaign to tighten control over Venezuela's oil trade, the Wall Street Journal reported on Jan. 9, citing undisclosed U.S. officials and the Vanguard tracking company.

This marks the fifth tanker seized by the U.S. authorities in recent weeks, including the vessel Marinera, formerly known as Bella 1, which was sailing under a Russian flag at the time of its seizure.

The Olina, formerly known as Minerva M, is a shadow fleet vessel sanctioned by the U.S., EU, the U.K., and other countries for transporting Russian oil in violation of earlier restrictions.

The reported move comes as tensions between Washington and Moscow mount, fueled by the U.S. capture of Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro and Russia's continued war in Ukraine.

Become a member – go ad‑free

Reuters reported that the tanker, falsely sailing under the Timor-Leste flag, previously traveled from Venezuela and had returned to the region. It was detained in the Caribbean Sea near Trinidad.

The Marine Traffic tracking data, last updated in November, show the Olina off the Venezuelan coast.

The news comes as U.S. President Donald Trump seeks to enforce control over the Venezuelan oil trade, while Maduro is facing trial after being detained by U.S. forces in Caracas on Jan. 3.

"The United States continues to enforce the blockade against all dark fleet vessels illegally transporting Venezuelan oil to finance illicit activity, stealing from the Venezuelan people," U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said earlier this week.

Become a member – go ad‑free

"Only legitimate and lawful energy commerce — as determined by the U.S. — will be permitted."

read also

Oreshnik IRBM missile used in strike on Ukraine’s Lviv, Russia says
The Oreshnik is a Russian intermediate-range ballistic missile designed to carry nuclear weapons.
The Kyiv IndependentJared Goyette
United StatesRussiaVenezuelaSanctionsShadow fleet
Avatar
Martin Fornusek

Reporter

Martin Fornusek is a reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in international and regional politics, history, and disinformation. Based in Lviv, Martin often reports on international politics, with a focus on analyzing developments related to Ukraine and Russia. His career in journalism began in 2021 after graduating from Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, earning a Master's degree in Conflict and Democracy Studies. Martin has been invited to speak on Times Radio, France 24, Czech Television, and Radio Free Europe. He speaks English, Czech, and Ukrainian.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Friday, January 9
Thursday, January 8
Show More

Editors' Picks