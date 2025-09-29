Germany to deliver 2 Patriot systems to Ukraine by 2026, Pistorius says

Berlin will provide Ukraine with two more Patriot air defense systems by the end of 2025, German Defense Minister Boris Pistoruis said at the Warsaw Security Forum on Sept. 29.

Kyiv has repeatedly urged Western allies to provide Patriot systems — one of the few in the world that defend against ballistic missiles — to help shield Ukrainian cities and infrastructure from Russian attacks.

Last week, President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that Israel delivered another Patriot system.

Germany will supply Ukraine with additional systems with the support of Norwegian partners, on top of the three it has already provided, according to Pistorius.

"Russia's recent attack with more than 580 drones and over 40 missiles have once again underlined the importance of strengthening Ukraine's air defense," he said.

A U.S.-made Patriot air defense system — also called a battery — consists of radar units for target detection and tracking, a fire control center, missile launchers, and support equipment such as power supplies and communications systems.

Depending on its configuration, a typical battery includes between four and eight launchers, capable of firing a range of missiles designed to intercept ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as aircraft.

Advanced air defense systems like the Patriot remain in short supply globally, with some components taking years to produce.

Pistorius said Berlin had secured a commitment from the U.S. manufacturer to replenish German stockpiles quickly, allowing Germany to send the systems to Ukraine without compromising its NATO commitments.