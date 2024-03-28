Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Germany, War, Military aid, European allies
Germany delivers tank ammunition, shells, drones, armored vehicles to Ukraine

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 28, 2024 6:59 PM 2 min read
An employee walks at the workshop of the "Forges de Tarbes" which produces 155mm shells, the munition for French Caesar artillery guns in use by the Ukrainian armed forces, in Tarbes, southwestern France, on April 4, 2023. (Lionel Bonaventure /AFP via Getty Images)
Berlin handed over a new defense aid delivery to Ukraine, containing armored vehicles, ammunition, and drones, among supplies, the German government said on March 28.

In its latest supply, Berlin provided Ukraine with five Warthog repair and recovery armored vehicles, nine Warthog command armored vehicles, one Dachs armored engineer vehicle, ammunition for Leopard tanks, 18,000 155 mm artillery shells from industry and military stocks, 24,000 rounds of 40 mm ammunition, and 2,056 anti-tank weapons RGW 90 Matador.

Germany additionally sent Ukraine 14 Vector and 30 RQ-35 Heidrun reconnaissance drones, anti-drone sensors and jammers, six Wisent mine-clearing tanks, one Bergepanzer armored recovery vehicle, six Zetros tankers, a Satcom surveillance system, 70 GMG grenade launchers, nine mine plows, ponchos, camouflage nets, and two emergency power generators.

Berlin also updated the list of future military supplies, adding Patriot missiles and 20 Marder infantry fighting vehicles.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced a new aid package for Ukraine worth 500 million euros (roughly $540 million) earlier in March, including 10,000 artillery shells from the military stocks, 100 armored vehicles for infantry, and 100 logistical vehicles.

Germany has become one of Ukraine's leading military donors, second only to the U.S. According to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, Germany has supplied Ukraine with 17.7 billion euros (around $19 billion) in military assistance as of January.

Ukraine war latest: Russia attacks civilians in Kharkiv; Zelensky inspects fortifications
Key developments on March 27: * Russian attack on Kharkiv residential area kills 1, injures at least 19, including children * At least 8 people injured in Russian attack on Mykolaiv * Zelensky visits northern Sumy Oblast, inspects fortifications * Parliamentary committee blocks bill that would…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

7:38 PM

Zelensky, Speaker Johnson hold call.

President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson held a phone call on March 28, Zelensky announced on social media.
4:50 PM

Ukraine, Poland ready to conclude agreement on joint border control.

In the document published following the talks, the parties "confirmed their readiness to conclude an Agreement on providing control at joint border checkpoints and cooperation of control bodies" and, once approved by the European Commission, "to launch logistical data exchange at selected road border crossing points."
11:16 AM

Kuleba begins first trip to India.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he was in the Indian capital New Delhi at the invitation of Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, and that the two would "pay specific attention to the peace formula" in their talks.
