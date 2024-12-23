Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Patriot, IRIS-T, Leopard 1, Air defense, Germany, Ukraine, Western aid
Edit post

Germany provides Ukraine with 15 Leopard 1 tanks, 2 IRIS-T systems, 2 Patriot launchers

by Boldizsar Gyori December 23, 2024 4:07 PM 1 min read
Soldiers standing guard in front of an IRIS-T SLM air defense system at the Todendorf military base in Panker, Germany, on Sept. 4, 2024. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Gregor Fischer/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Berlin supplied Ukraine with 15 Leopard 1A5 tanks, one short-range and one medium-range IRIS-T air defense system with missiles, two Patriot air defense launchers, and other aid in its latest delivery, the German government said on Dec. 23.

With these deliveries, Germany has delivered on its promise to supply Ukraine with two additional IRIS-T systems before the end of the year as the country braces for intensified Russian aerial strikes during winter.

Germany has also handed over a self-propelled Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzer, two Gepard anti-aircraft guns, 30 Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles (MRAP), seven Caracal air assault vehicles, and 12 Kinetic Defense Vehicles.

The latest assistance also includes dozens of reconnaissance drones, including 30 Vector drones, 24 RQ-35 Heidrun drones, and 14 Hornet XR drones.

Ukraine further received 52,000 rounds of 155 mm ammunition, shells for Leopard drones, radars, small arms, and other weapons, vehicles, and equipment.

Initially criticized for its sluggish delivery of military aid to Ukraine following the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Berlin has become the second-largest provider of military equipment after the U.S.

Germany to deliver 2 IRIS-T air defense systems to Ukraine by year’s end, ministry says
“The next IRIS-T SLM (medium-range) and SLS (short-range) systems should arrive in Ukraine in the coming days and weeks, before Christmas,” Major General Christian Freuding, head of the Bundeswehr’s Situation Center Ukraine, told journalists in Kyiv on Nov. 25.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Author: Boldizsar Gyori
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:43 PM

Ukraine receives $1.1 billion from IMF.

The funds come as already the sixth tranche disbursed to Ukraine under the IMF's Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program, raising the amount provided so far to $9.8 billion.
5:19 AM

Trump names 5 picks for Pentagon jobs.

Trump's picks include Elbridge Colby, who opposes Ukraine's NATO membership but supports tougher sanctions on Moscow, and Michael Duffey, who froze military aid to Kyiv in 2019.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.