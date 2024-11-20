Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Germany delivers new military aid to Ukraine, including howitzers, Gepards

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 20, 2024 3:25 PM 2 min read
Servicemen of the 43rd Artillery Brigade fire a 155mm self-propelled howitzer Panzerhaubitze 2000 (PzH 2000), towards Russian positions at a front line near Bakhmut, Donetsk region on June 15, 2023. (Anatolii Stepanov / AFP via Getty Images) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

Germany has delivered fresh military aid to Ukraine, including four self-propelled Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzers, three Gepard anti-aircraft guns, and more, the German government said on Nov. 20.

Initially criticized for its sluggish delivery of military aid to Ukraine following the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Berlin has become the second-largest provider of military equipment after the U.S.

Germany has handed over ammunition for infantry fighting vehicles Marder, 41,000 rounds of 155 mm ammunition, and several reconnaissance drones, including Vector, Hornet XR, Golden Eagle, VT-4 Rochen, Songbird, and others.

Ukraine received medical equipment, 47 mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicles (MRAP), seven howitzer tubes M109 155 mm, three mine clearing tanks Wisent 1, two bridge-laying tanks Beaver, as well as eight air assault vehicles Caracal.

The tranche also included 340 precision rifles HLR 338 with 74,000 rounds of ammunition, 8,000 rounds of 40 mm ammunition, and 100,000 rounds of ammunition for firearms from Bundeswehr and industry stocks.

According to an agreed-upon federal budget, Germany's military aid to Ukraine will be cut by half next year when compared to 2024. Berlin has allocated around 8 billion euros ($8.7 billion) to Kyiv in 2024, whereas the next year's support is currently set at 4 billion euros ($4.35 billion).

Several media outlets reported on Nov. 17 that U.S. President Joe Biden permitted Ukraine to use its ATACMS missiles to strike against targets on Russian soil. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, in turn, is not planning to supply Ukraine with Taurus missiles despite the U.S. easing restrictions on long-range strikes.

Berlin's policy may soon shift as Germany heads toward snap elections on Feb. 23, with the center-right opposition alliance CDU/CSU currently leading the polls and threatening to oust Scholz.

With Scholz’s government in shambles, conservative rival touts more decisive Ukraine strategy
Editor’s note: The article was updated to reflect Friedrich Merz’s latest comments regarding the debt brake. For the second time in his life, Friedrich Merz is a step away from taking charge of Germany. Losing the fight to control the Christian Democratic Union in 2002 to future Chancellor Angela…
Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
