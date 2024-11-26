Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Germany to deliver 2 IRIS-T air defense systems to Ukraine by year's end, ministry says

by Olena Goncharova November 26, 2024 6:34 AM 2 min read
A soldier wears a patch to commemorate his training on the IRIS-T air defense system during the operative launch of the Bundeswehr's first IRIS-T SLM air defense system at the Todendorf military base in Panker, Germany, on Sep.4, 2024. (Gregor Fischer/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Germany will supply Ukraine with two additional IRIS-T air defense systems, including the medium-range SLM and short-range SLS models, by the end of the year, Major General Christian Freuding, head of the Bundeswehr's Situation Center Ukraine, told journalists in Kyiv on Nov. 25.

"The next IRIS-T SLM (medium-range) and SLS (short-range) systems should arrive in Ukraine in the coming days and weeks, before Christmas," Freuding was quoted as saying. He added that Germany’s support for Ukraine would continue beyond Christmas and the Feb. 23 federal elections in Germany.

On Nov. 13, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine would receive the sixth German IRIS-T air defense system by the end of the year following his call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Ukraine will then have a total of seven systems in its arsenal.

The IRIS-T is a state-of-the-art surface-to-air missile system designed to counter aircraft, helicopters, drones, and cruise missiles. In September, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced plans to deliver an additional 17 IRIS-T systems, further bolstering Ukraine's defensive capabilities.

Germany has been a key defense partner for Ukraine since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, providing a range of equipment, including IRIS-T and Patriot air defense systems, anti-aircraft and artillery systems, armored vehicles, Leopard tanks, drones, and ammunition.

On Nov.  20, the German government announced a new military aid package featuring howitzers, vehicles, and hundreds of drones.

The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

Author: Olena Goncharova
