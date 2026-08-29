Germany plans to blame Russia for foiled Leipzig drone attack, Politico reports

Germany is preparing to formally blame Russia for an attempted drone attack at Leipzig/Halle Airport and impose sanctions on Russian entities, Politico reported Aug. 29, citing three officials familiar with the matter.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz's government is expected to announce the measures in the coming week, potentially alongside a new European Union sanctions package, according to Politico.

The announcement could come ahead of an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Ireland on Sept. 1.

The attempted attack at Leipzig Airport has already been linked to Russia by media investigations and U.S. intelligence. The drone was reportedly equipped with explosives and intended to strike a Ukrainian Antonov cargo plane that is also used to transport military equipment on Aug. 4.

The officials said the new response could include intensified sanctions or increased arms deliveries to Ukraine, Politico reports.

A German government spokesperson told Politico that the government would make an official attribution only after "weighing all the results of the investigation."

Merz had already warned this week that the Leipzig incident would have "severe consequences," saying Germany was facing "very real threats" and that perpetrators of hybrid attacks would "pay a price."

U.S. intelligence officials on Aug. 26 reportedly assessed that an explosive drone showed signs that it was produced by Russia's military intelligence agency (GRU).

The planned measures come amid growing concern in Germany and across Europe over suspected Russian sabotage and other hostile activity, as Russia intensifies its hybrid operations against European countries.