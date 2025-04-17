The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Germany bars Russian, Belarusian envoys from WWII anniversary session

by Tim Zadorozhnyy April 17, 2025 3:54 PM 2 min read
The German flag flies in front of the Reichstag building on the anniversary of the reunification of the two German states. (Fabian Sommer/dpa via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Germany has excluded the ambassadors of Russia and Belarus from a special session of the Bundestag set for May 8 to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe, Reuters reported on April 17.

The decision reflects growing dissatisfaction in Berlin with the way Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to manipulate the legacy of the war to justify Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"This assessment led to the ambassadors of the Russian Federation and Belarus, among others, not being invited," the statement reads.

Representatives from other embassies will attend the commemoration, which will take place in the Bundestag's plenary hall. The ceremony will mark the end of Nazi Germany's genocidal campaign across Europe.

In response, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova condemned the decision, calling it an insult by the "ideological heirs and direct descendants" of those who carried out Nazi leader Adolf Hitler's killings.

Putin has repeatedly drawn false comparisons between World War II and the war in Ukraine, framing the latter as a continuation of the Soviet Union's fight against Nazism.

His annual May 9 Victory Day address often invokes such rhetoric, falsely accusing the Ukrainain leadership of Nazi ideology.

While European countries mark Victory in Europe Day on May 8 with somber ceremonies, Russia uses May 9 to stage large-scale military parades and patriotic displays.

The Kremlin has invited leaders from China, Israel, Brazil, Slovakia, and Serbia to attend this year's Victory Day celebration in Moscow.

In turn, Ukraine has invited European leaders to visit Kyiv on May 9 in a symbolic move to counter Putin's annual Victory Day parade in Moscow.

Kremlin to reportedly use seized US food company to supply Russian military
Glavproduct, a canned food producer originally founded by Los Angeles-based businessman Leonid Smirnov, is the only U.S. company to fall under Russian state control since the start of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

