Germany announces $290 million aid package to repair Ukrainian energy infrastructure before winter

Berlin will supply Kyiv with 250 million euros ($290 million) to bolster Ukraine's energy infrastructure ahead of the winter, Germany's Economics and Energy Ministry (BMWE) announced on Sept 3.



"Ukraine continues to face severe Russian attacks on people and civilian infrastructure," BMWE Minister Katherina Reiche said in a statement. "Energy supply, in particular, remains a front line in this conflict. Therefore, we are supporting Ukraine in protecting and rebuilding its energy infrastructure and appeal to all international partners for further efforts."

The funds from Berlin will go to Ukraine's Energy Support Fund to finance spare parts and equipment for energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks.



The announcement comes as Ukraine prepares for the upcoming winter, following the harrowing winter months of 2025-2026. Last winter, homes across Ukraine went weeks without heat and electricity in temperatures as low as minus 25 degrees Celsius as Russian strikes pummelled the nation's energy facilities.



Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Aug. 31 that the country is prepared to go into winter, with 19.6 gigawatts (GW) of generation to be ready by November as well as strong gas and coal reserves. Still, many Ukrainians worry that this winter will be at least as bad as the previous one, when Russian attacks wiped out nine GW of power generation across Ukraine.



In March, Ukraine unveiled an "energy resilience plan" to bolster its readiness for the winter, though funding for the 5.4-billion-euro ($6.2 billion) plan has been difficult to secure.



Germany, for its part, has been the largest donor to the Energy Support Fund, providing 810 million euros ($942 million) since February 2022, according to the BMWE.



This new aid package from Germany follows a 50 million euros ($58 million) pledge by Berlin to support Ukrainians in front-line regions and prepare for the coming winter, announced on Aug. 22.











