KI logo
Politics

German vice-chancellor confronts Russia's finance chief at G20, calls his presence 'irritating'

2 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by Chris Powers
German vice-chancellor confronts Russia's finance chief at G20, calls his presence 'irritating'
German Vice-Chancellor and Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil speaks to the press at the G20 meeting of finance ministers in Asheville, U.S, on Aug. 31, 2026. (Bernd von Jutrczenka/picture alliance via Getty Images)

German Vice-Chancellor Lars Klingbeil confronted Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov over Moscow's war against Ukraine at the Aug. 31 G20 meeting of finance ministers and helped lead a push to exclude him from a group photo, Klingbeil told journalists after the meeting.

The summit in Asheville marked Siluanov's first in-person attendance at a G20 finance ministers' meeting since Russia launched its all-out invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

"The signal to welcome the Russian finance minister here I perceive as irritating, because I would have wished for clarity from the U.S. side, and that you do not receive him here like a normal guest," Klingbeil said. "This is a regime that has been leading a brutal, illegal war against Ukraine."

Klingbeil said he spoke directly with Siluanov during the meeting, telling him that Russia must end its war and that Germany remains firmly on Ukraine's side.

"I told him directly in his face that the Russian government must end this war, and that the consequence of this war is that we are clearly on the side of Ukraine," he said.

Klingbeil said he opposed taking a joint "family photo" with the Russian finance minister. Other European representatives supported the move, and organizers ultimately took the photo without Siluanov and away from reporters.

When asked why the U.S. invited Siluanov to the meeting, President Donald Trump told reporters on Aug. 31 that the current White House is "getting along with everybody."

Siluanov met with his U.S. counterpart, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, on Aug. 31, to discuss a peace plan for Ukraine. A Ukrainian official told the Kyiv Independent that Kyiv does not "know anything about this meeting."

Klingbeil warned that Siluanov's return after four G20 meetings without Russian participation risked contributing to the normalization of relations with Moscow despite its ongoing war.

"Just the fact that the Russian finance minister is back after four G20 meetings without them shows an attempt to normalize," Klingbeil said. "All the more we have to resist. There is no normal situation, especially with Russia."

read also

US Treasury chief reportedly meets Russian counterpart to push Trump peace plan. Kyiv was unaware, source says
RussiaTrump & RussiaEuropeGermanyG20United States
Avatar
Chris Powers

Brussels Correspondent

Chris Powers is the Brussels Correspondent with the Kyiv Independent. He reports on EU news and policy developments relevant to Ukraine, bridging the gap between Brussels and Kyiv. He was formerly the Defense and Tech Editor at the EU media outlet Euractiv. Chris holds a BA in History from the University of Cambridge and an MA in European Studies from the College of Europe.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Tuesday, September 1
Zelensky dismisses presidential adviser on strategic issues in latest decree.

"Over these two years, our defense industry has become a strategic sector within the country and has begun to integrate into the defense industrial architecture of Europe and the United States. I thank the President for the trust and the opportunity to be of service," former adviser Oleksandr Kamyshin said.

Monday, August 31
Show More

Editors' Picks

German vice-chancellor confronts Russia's finance chief at G20, calls his presence 'irritating'