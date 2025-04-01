German, Lithuanian foreign ministers arrive in Kyiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys arrived in Kyiv on an official visit on April 1.

"Due to the deadlock between the U.S. and Russia, it is absolutely crucial to... show that we... stand by Ukraine and support it even more now," Baerbock said on her 11th visit to Ukraine, the German tabloid Bild reported.

Upon her arrival, the outgoing German foreign minister announced additional humanitarian support for Ukraine amounting to 130 million euros ($140 million). She was welcomed at the train station by her Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Sybiha.

"Arrived to free Kyiv to express Lithuania’s unwavering support to brave Ukrainian nation," Budrys said on X.

"We will continue standing by your side in your fight for freedom & sovereignty."

Both Lithuania and Germany have been staunch supporters of Ukraine since the start of Russia's all-out war in 2022. Berlin has provided the greatest volumes of military aid among all European partners, while Lithuania is one of the leading countries in terms of GDP committed to Kyiv's defense.