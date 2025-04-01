The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

German, Lithuanian foreign ministers arrive in Kyiv

by Martin Fornusek April 1, 2025 9:49 AM 1 min read
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys (L) arrives in Kyiv, Ukraine, on April 1, 2025. (Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys/X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys arrived in Kyiv on an official visit on April 1.

"Due to the deadlock between the U.S. and Russia, it is absolutely crucial to... show that we... stand by Ukraine and support it even more now," Baerbock said on her 11th visit to Ukraine, the German tabloid Bild reported.

Upon her arrival, the outgoing German foreign minister announced additional humanitarian support for Ukraine amounting to 130 million euros ($140 million). She was welcomed at the train station by her Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Sybiha.

"Arrived to free Kyiv to express Lithuania’s unwavering support to brave Ukrainian nation," Budrys said on X.

"We will continue standing by your side in your fight for freedom & sovereignty."

Both Lithuania and Germany have been staunch supporters of Ukraine since the start of Russia's all-out war in 2022. Berlin has provided the greatest volumes of military aid among all European partners, while Lithuania is one of the leading countries in terms of GDP committed to Kyiv's defense.

Unless you act, ‘it’s just rhetoric’ — Baltic states skeptical of Western European leadership
As the U.S. chooses an increasingly hostile posture toward Europe, the U.K. and France have been gearing up to lead the continent’s defense without Washington. French President Emmanuel Macron has coined the term “strategic autonomy,” which envisions a self-sufficient Europe that can defend itself…
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek

11:07 AM

Rubio to discuss Ukraine, NATO in Brussels this week.

"In Brussels, Secretary Rubio will attend the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting to discuss security priorities for the Alliance, including increased Allied defense investment and securing lasting peace in Ukraine," State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a statement.
10:14 AM

2 killed, 21 injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over past day.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down two Kh-59/69 guided aerial missiles launched by Russia against Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the Air Force repored. Russian forces did not carry out a mass drone strike against Ukrainian civilian infrastructure overnight, marking first such instance in 2025.
5:15 PM
Video

Alexander Vindman: Trump repeats past US mistakes with Russia.

Alexander Vindman served as the director of European affairs for the United States National Security Council in 2018-2020, during U.S. President Donald Trump's first administration. The Kyiv Independent's Kate Tsurkan sits down with Vindman to discuss how Washington has historically misjudged Russia, "succumbing to hopes and fears," and why there is no real prospect of peace between Ukraine and Russia now.
