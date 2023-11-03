Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
General: Germany's military support for Ukraine will continue at least until 2032

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 3, 2023 3:09 PM 2 min read
A Ukrainian tank crew receives training on the maintenance of Leopard 1A5 main battle tanks at a military training ground of the Bundeswehr on May 05, 2023 near Klietz, Germany. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Germany has already earmarked funding for Ukraine in its budget planning until 2032, Bundeswehr Major General Christian Freuding said in a Nov. 3 interview with the German news outlet Stuttgarter Nachrichten.

Freuding, head of the Special Staff for Ukraine at the German Ministry of Defense, also said that over 8,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been trained in Germany since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

It is crucial that Russia is aware of Germany's long-term commitment to Ukraine, Freuding said, emphasizing that "the fight for freedom has no expiration date."

When asked about the current state of the war, Freuding acknowledged that it did appear as if the Ukrainian counteroffensive on the southern front had "lost momentum," but said that the gains made in the south had been "consolidated and maintained."

In addition, although Russia has increasingly invested significant manpower and resources into its own attacks, it has little to show for its effort, Freuding said.

Although there has been a general lack of progress on both sides, Freuding dismissed the notion that Ukraine cannot win the war.

"Every war can be won militarily - including the current one in Ukraine," he said, but added that "every war ends at a negotiating table."

Germany announced the delivery of another aid package for Ukraine on Nov. 1, which included 12 armored personnel carriers, two air surveillance radars, seven Primoco ONE reconnaissance drones, and other defense assistance.

In October, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced a $1.1 billion "winter" aid package for Ukraine, pledging to provide air defenses and other equipment to help Kyiv prepare for the coming colder months.

This Week in Ukraine Ep. 29 – Is support for Ukraine declining worldwide?
Episode #29 is dedicated to the risk of declining support for Ukraine around the world.
The Kyiv IndependentAnastasiia Lapatina

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
