German defense minister visits Kyiv to discuss joint arms production

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius arrived in Kyiv on May 11 for a previously unannounced visit to discuss defense cooperation with Ukraine.

The visit will center on strengthening the German-Ukrainian strategic partnership, particularly in joint weapons production, Germany's defense chief said.

"The focus is on the joint development of state-of-the-art unmanned systems across all ranges, particularly in the area of deep strike," Pistorius told the DPA news agency.

Berlin is Kyiv's leading military donor and a key partner in the defense industry sector. The two countries cemented their partnership with an agreement signed on April 14, expanding cooperation in air defense, long-range weapons, drones, and ammunition.