Got 5 minutes?We would love to hear from you

Take our survey
KI logo
Politics

German defense minister visits Kyiv to discuss joint arms production

1 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by Martin Fornusek
German defense minister visits Kyiv to discuss joint arms production
11 May 2026, Ukraine, Kiew: Boris Pistorius (SPD), Federal Minister of Defense, arrives at the main train station in Kiev. Political talks are on the agenda. Photo: Kay Nietfeld/dpa (Photo by Kay Nietfeld/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius arrived in Kyiv on May 11 for a previously unannounced visit to discuss defense cooperation with Ukraine.

The visit will center on strengthening the German-Ukrainian strategic partnership, particularly in joint weapons production, Germany's defense chief said.

"The focus is on the joint development of state-of-the-art unmanned systems across all ranges, particularly in the area of deep strike," Pistorius told the DPA news agency.

Berlin is Kyiv's leading military donor and a key partner in the defense industry sector. The two countries cemented their partnership with an agreement signed on April 14, expanding cooperation in air defense, long-range weapons, drones, and ammunition.

GermanyUkraineBoris PistoriusDefense IndustryDrones
Avatar
Martin Fornusek

Reporter

Martin Fornusek is a reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in international and regional politics, history, and disinformation. Based in Lviv, Martin often reports on international politics, with a focus on analyzing developments related to Ukraine and Russia. His career in journalism began in 2021 after graduating from Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, earning a Master's degree in Conflict and Democracy Studies. Martin has been invited to speak on Times Radio, France 24, Czech Television, and Radio Free Europe. He speaks English, Czech, and Ukrainian.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Monday, May 11
Monday, May 11
Show More

Editors' Picks