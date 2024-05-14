Georgian parliament passes 'foreign agents' bill in final reading

This audio is created with AI assistance

Georgia's parliament on May 14 passed the controversial "foreign agents" bill in its third and final reading, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) reported.

The bill requires organizations that receive foreign funding to be labeled as "foreign agents," prompting fears that this would help the government stifle domestic opposition and civil society.

The law, backed by the ruling Georgian Dream party, mirrors repressive Russian legislation used to crack down on Kremlin regime critics, earning it the nickname "Russian law" by its opponents.

Its introduction into the parliament has led to widespread protests across the country and criticism from the EU and the U.S.

Pictures taken at the protests near the Georgian parliament's building on May 14, 2024, as the controversial "foreign agents" bill was approved in its third and final reading. (Nate Ostiller/The Kyiv Independent) Pictures taken at the protests near the Georgian parliament's building on May 14, 2024, as the controversial "foreign agents" bill was approved in its third and final reading. (Nate Ostiller/The Kyiv Independent) Pictures taken at the protests near the Georgian parliament's building on May 14, 2024, as the controversial "foreign agents" bill was approved in its third and final reading. The poster says: "It's time for the feast of the pigs." (Nate Ostiller/The Kyiv Independent)

The bill was passed with the support of 84 lawmakers, with 30 parliamentarians voting against it.

Georgia's pro-Western President Salome Zourabichvili previously said she would veto the bill. The country's constitution allows the president to either sign the law within 10 days or return it to the parliament.

Georgian Dream has enough votes in the parliament to override the veto, allowing it to be signed by the legislature's chairman instead.

As the bill was passed in its third reading, large-scale protests continued at the parliament's building.