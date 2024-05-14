Skip to content
Georgian parliament passes 'foreign agents' bill in final reading

by Martin Fornusek and Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 14, 2024 2:58 PM 2 min read
Protestors gather outside the parliament during a demonstration against a draft bill on "foreign influence" in Tbilisi on April 16, 2024. (Vano Shlamov/AFP via Getty Images)
Georgia's parliament on May 14 passed the controversial "foreign agents" bill in its third and final reading, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) reported.

The bill requires organizations that receive foreign funding to be labeled as "foreign agents," prompting fears that this would help the government stifle domestic opposition and civil society.

The law, backed by the ruling Georgian Dream party, mirrors repressive Russian legislation used to crack down on Kremlin regime critics, earning it the nickname "Russian law" by its opponents.

Its introduction into the parliament has led to widespread protests across the country and criticism from the EU and the U.S.

Pictures taken at the protests near the Georgian parliament's building on May 14, 2024, as the controversial "foreign agents" bill was approved in its third and final reading. (Nate Ostiller/The Kyiv Independent)
Pictures taken at the protests near the Georgian parliament's building on May 14, 2024, as the controversial "foreign agents" bill was approved in its third and final reading. (Nate Ostiller/The Kyiv Independent)
Pictures taken at the protests near the Georgian parliament's building on May 14, 2024, as the controversial "foreign agents" bill was approved in its third and final reading. The poster says: "It's time for the feast of the pigs." (Nate Ostiller/The Kyiv Independent)

The bill was passed with the support of 84 lawmakers, with 30 parliamentarians voting against it.

Georgia's pro-Western President Salome Zourabichvili previously said she would veto the bill. The country's constitution allows the president to either sign the law within 10 days or return it to the parliament.

Georgian Dream has enough votes in the parliament to override the veto, allowing it to be signed by the legislature's chairman instead.

As the bill was passed in its third reading, large-scale protests continued at the parliament's building.

0:00
/
A video recorded at the Georgian parliament's building on May 14, 2024. (Nate Ostiller/The Kyiv Independent)
Explainer: What’s behind ongoing protests in Georgia?
The protests, which grew out of opposition to the controversial foreign agents law, have begun to morph into a larger sign of discontent against the government and the direction it is taking the country.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Authors: Martin Fornusek, Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
