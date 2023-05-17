General Staff: Russia has lost 200,590 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 17 that Russia has lost 200,590 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion, with an estimated 610 casualties on May 16.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,771 tanks, 7,365 armored fighting vehicles, 6,067 vehicles and fuel tanks, 3,166 artillery systems, 562 multiple launch rocket systems, 318 air defense systems, 308 airplanes, 294 helicopters, 2,748 drones, and 18 boats.