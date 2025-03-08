The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

General Staff: Russia has lost 883,950 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 8, 2025 9:24 AM 1 min read
A Ukrainian serviceman of the 56th Motorized Brigade fires a grenade launcher during training on Oct. 22, 2024 in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine. (Yevhenii Vasyliev/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 883,950 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 8.

This number includes 1,000 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,268 tanks, 21,346 armored fighting vehicles, 39,791 vehicles and fuel tanks, 24,148 artillery systems, 1,307 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,099 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 28,172 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

‘We will adapt’ — Ukraine’s soldiers say after US intel cut
Days after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered a pause in sharing U.S. intelligence, the Ukrainian military has reported little effect from that decision on the front. The pause is likely to have a higher toll on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure, experts and military officials say. The U.S.
The Kyiv IndependentNatalia Yermak
