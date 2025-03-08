General Staff: Russia has lost 883,950 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 883,950 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 8.

This number includes 1,000 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,268 tanks, 21,346 armored fighting vehicles, 39,791 vehicles and fuel tanks, 24,148 artillery systems, 1,307 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,099 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 28,172 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.