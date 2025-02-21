Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 864,860 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 21, 2025 8:08 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers shoot with a BMP during a training as Russian-Ukrainian war continues in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine on April 07, 2023. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 864,860 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 21.

This number includes 1,280 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,146 tanks, 23,462 armored fighting vehicles, 38,104 vehicles and fuel tanks, 23,462 artillery systems, 1,295 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,080 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 26,156 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

‘We cannot survive’ without foreign weapons, say Ukrainian soldiers fearing looming Trump cuts
A looming dropoff in U.S. weapons deliveries is threatening to strain Ukraine’s budding domestic arms production to the breaking point. As U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration prepares negotiations with their Russian counterparts, Ukrainians fear being cut out of negotiations — and cut off…
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
6:08 PM

Ukraine moves to nationalize Ferrexpo's mining subsidiary.

Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigation and Justice Ministry are preparing to nationalize Poltava Mining, a subsidiary of London-listed Ferrexpo, which is majority owned by oligarch Konstantin Zhevago, the SBI announced on Feb. 20.
5:52 PM
Video

EU defense commissioner pushes back against Trump.

After the Trump administration accused European allies of not pulling their weight in the support for Ukraine, the Kyiv Independent sat down with the EU's first-ever defense commissioner, Andrius Kubilius, to discuss whether Europe is ready to step up.
