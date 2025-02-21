General Staff: Russia has lost 864,860 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 864,860 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 21.

This number includes 1,280 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,146 tanks, 23,462 armored fighting vehicles, 38,104 vehicles and fuel tanks, 23,462 artillery systems, 1,295 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,080 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 26,156 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.