General Staff: Russia has lost 687,600 troops since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 26, 2024 10:23 AM 1 min read
This photograph taken on Jan. 27, 2024, shows a destroyed tank with Russia's war symbol "V" on it, in the village of Bohorodychne, Donetsk region, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by ROMAN PILIPEY/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 687,600 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 26.

This number includes 1,690 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,109 tanks, 18,332 armored fighting vehicles, 27,460 vehicles and fuel tanks, 19,782 artillery systems, 1,240 multiple launch rocket systems, 984 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 17,726 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Russia again suffers 2nd deadliest day since start of full-scale invasion, Ukraine claims
For the second time this month, Russian forces have suffered their second deadliest day since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, according to figures released by Kyiv. The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces on Oct. 25 reported 1,630 Russian casualties over the past day, surpassin…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
