General Staff: Russia has lost 598,180 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 598,180 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 17.

This number includes 1,230 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,501 tanks, 16,473 armored fighting vehicles, 22,913 vehicles and fuel tanks, 16,985 artillery systems, 1,160 multiple launch rocket systems, 923 air defense systems, 367 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 13,714 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.