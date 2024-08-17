Introducing official merch from the Kyiv Independent Shop Now
General Staff: Russia has lost 598,180 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 17, 2024 9:09 AM 1 min read
A Ukrainian soldier gets off a tank at a rear position after attacking Russian positions in the direction of Pokrovsk, in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine on July 20, 2024. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 598,180 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 17.

This number includes 1,230 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,501 tanks, 16,473 armored fighting vehicles, 22,913 vehicles and fuel tanks, 16,985 artillery systems, 1,160 multiple launch rocket systems, 923 air defense systems, 367 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 13,714 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

10 days of Ukraine’s Kursk incursion – from first shot to dozens of settlements captured
On the morning of Aug. 6, the first groups of Ukrainian soldiers armed with heavy equipment crossed the Ukrainian-Russian border and entered Kursk Oblast, marking the largest attack on Russian territory since World War II. This unprecedented operation took the world by surprise as Kyiv’s troops cut…
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

