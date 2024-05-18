General Staff: Russia has lost 491,080 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 491,080 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 18.

This number includes 1,210 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,560 tanks, 14,595 armored fighting vehicles, 17,169 vehicles and fuel tanks, 12,639 artillery systems, 1,071 multiple launch rocket systems, 801 air defense systems, 354 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 10,108 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.