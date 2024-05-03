General Staff: Russia has lost 472,140 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 472,140 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 3.

This number includes 1,270 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,354 tanks, 14,129 armored fighting vehicles, 16,224 vehicles and fuel tanks, 12,102 artillery systems, 1,053 multiple launch rocket systems, 786 air defense systems, 348 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 9,580 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.