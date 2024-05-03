Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Russian armed forces, Russian losses
General Staff: Russia has lost 472,140 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 3, 2024 8:13 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian troops ride on an armored personnel carrier (APC) in a field near Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, on April 27, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 472,140 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 3.

This number includes 1,270 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,354 tanks, 14,129 armored fighting vehicles, 16,224 vehicles and fuel tanks, 12,102 artillery systems, 1,053 multiple launch rocket systems, 786 air defense systems, 348 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 9,580 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.

9:14 AM

Zelensky meets UK foreign secretary in Kyiv.

"The provision of this package, along with the crucial decision of the United States to provide assistance, is of great importance to us at this key moment," President Volodymyr Zelensky said when thanking Cameron for the U.K.'s new pledge of support.
1:14 AM

Russia attacks 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked nine border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on May 2, firing 40 times and causing at least 215 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
