General Staff: Russia has lost 454,420 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 454,420 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 15.

This number includes 770 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,180 tanks, 13,796 armored fighting vehicles, 15,510 vehicles and fuel tanks, 11,593 artillery systems, 1,046 multiple-launch rocket systems, 758 air defense systems, 347 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 9,266 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.