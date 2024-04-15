Help us serve you better. Take a survey now

Take survey
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russian losses, Russia, Ukraine, War, Russian troops
Edit post

General Staff: Russia has lost 454,420 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 15, 2024 8:10 AM 1 min read
Destroyed Russian tanks are lying in a field near the village of Bohorodychne in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Feb. 13, 2024. (Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russia has lost 454,420 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 15.

This number includes 770 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,180 tanks, 13,796 armored fighting vehicles, 15,510 vehicles and fuel tanks, 11,593 artillery systems, 1,046 multiple-launch rocket systems, 758 air defense systems, 347 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 9,266 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: Russia aims to capture Chasiv Yar by ‘Victory Day’ on May 9, Syrskyi says
Key developments on April 13-14: * Syrskyi: Russia set a goal to capture Chasiv Yar by ‘Victory Day’ on May 9 * Syrskyi: ‘Situation on eastern front has significantly deteriorated in recent days’ * Germany to send additional Patriot air defense system, missiles to Ukraine * Russia claims 10 Ukr…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:57 AM

Israel's UN Envoy: Listen to President Zelensky and wake up.

Permanent Representative of Israel to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, called on the international community to condemn the Iranian attack on Israel using the words of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the April 14 emergency U.N. Security Council meeting.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.