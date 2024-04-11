General Staff: Russia has lost 450,890 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 450,890 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 11.

This number includes 810 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,137 tanks, 13,679 armored fighting vehicles, 15,298 vehicles and fuel tanks, 11,452 artillery systems, 1,040 multiple launch rocket systems, 754 air defense systems, 347 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 9,104 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.