General Staff: Russia has lost 433,840 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 433,840 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 21.
This number includes 750 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,832 tanks, 13,074 armored fighting vehicles, 14,242 vehicles and fuel tanks, 10,740 artillery systems, 1,018 multiple launch rocket systems, 721 air defense systems, 347 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 8,365 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.