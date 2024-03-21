Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Russian losses, Russian armed forces
General Staff: Russia has lost 433,840 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by Kateryna Hodunova March 21, 2024 8:13 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian servicemen of the 123rd Territorial Defense Brigade.
Ukrainian servicemen of the 123rd Territorial Defense Brigade prepare to fire a mortar over the Dnipro River toward Russian positions in an undisclosed location in the Kherson Oblast on Nov. 6, 2023. (Photo by Roman Pilipey/AFP via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 433,840 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 21.

This number includes 750 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,832 tanks, 13,074 armored fighting vehicles, 14,242 vehicles and fuel tanks, 10,740 artillery systems, 1,018 multiple launch rocket systems, 721 air defense systems, 347 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 8,365 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Military: Situation near Robotyne 'in flux' but not critical.

The line of contact near the village of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast is "in flux," but the situation is "not critical" despite Russian troops assaults in the area, Nataliia Humeniuk, spokesperson of Ukraine's Southern Operational Command said on March 20.
