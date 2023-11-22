Become our Secret Santa! Your support is on top of our wish list.
General Staff: Russia has lost 320,670 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 22, 2023 9:03 AM 1 min read
A Ukrainian soldier prepares 155mm artillery shells in his fighting position in Donetsk Oblast on Aug. 6, 2023. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 320,670 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on February 24 last year, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 22.

This number includes 850 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 5,446 tanks, 10,188 armored fighting vehicles, 10,159 vehicles and fuel tanks, 7,769 artillery systems, 899 multiple launch rocket systems, 589 air defense systems, 323 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 5,784 drones, and 22 boats.

2:46 AM

Colorado’s top court removes Trump from 2024 ballot.

The U.S. state of Colorado’s highest court removed former U.S. President Donald Trump from the state’s 2024 election ballot, ruling that he cannot be considered as a candidate because of the 14th Amendment’s “insurrectionist ban,” CNN reported on Dec. 19.
9:17 PM

Zelensky suggests Trump's election can strongly affect war.

The result of the upcoming 2024 U.S. presidential election can "very strongly" influence the course of Russia's war against Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a press conference on Dec. 19. According to the latest polls, Trump is the frontrunner in the upcoming presidential elections.
