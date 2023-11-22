General Staff: Russia has lost 320,670 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 320,670 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on February 24 last year, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 22.

This number includes 850 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 5,446 tanks, 10,188 armored fighting vehicles, 10,159 vehicles and fuel tanks, 7,769 artillery systems, 899 multiple launch rocket systems, 589 air defense systems, 323 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 5,784 drones, and 22 boats.