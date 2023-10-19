General Staff: Russia has lost 290,680 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 19 that Russia had lost 290,680 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 630 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,992 tanks, 9,437 armored fighting vehicles, 9,337 vehicles and fuel tanks, 6,983 artillery systems, 818 multiple launch rocket systems, 548 air defense systems, 320 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 5,318 drones, and 20 boats.