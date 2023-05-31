General Staff: Russia has lost 207,910 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 31 that Russia had lost 207,910 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 470 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,802 tanks, 7,472 armored fighting vehicles, 6,230 vehicles and fuel tanks, 3,460 artillery systems, 575 multiple launch rocket systems, 333 air defense systems, 313 airplanes, 298 helicopters, 3,124 drones, and 18 boats.