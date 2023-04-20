General Staff: Russia has lost 184,420 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 20 that Russia has lost 184,420 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 670 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,667 tanks, 7,120 armored fighting vehicles, 5,707 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,825 artillery systems, 539 multiple launch rocket systems, 285 air defense systems, 308 airplanes, 293 helicopters, 2,386 drones, and 18 boats.