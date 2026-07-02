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General Staff: Russia has lost 1,405,900 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

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by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,405,900 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
(EDITORS NOTE: Image depicts death) Volunteers from the Platsdarm organization work on the identification of a dead Ukrainian soldier from the frontline in the Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on June 28, 2026. (Francisco Richart/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Russia has lost about 1,405,900 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on July 2.

The number includes 1,140 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 12,069 tanks, 24,861 armored combat vehicles, 114,852 vehicles and fuel tanks, 45,168 artillery systems, 1,910 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,459 air defense systems, 436 aircraft, 353 helicopters, 1,791 ground robotic systems, 385,190 drones, 4,798 cruise missiles, 33 ships and boats, and two submarines.

Ukraine's General Staff has not revealed its own losses during the full-scale invasion, citing operational secrecy.

Independent Western think-tank reports agree that the Russian casualties significantly surpass Ukraine's losses, with the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) estimating the ratio to be "roughly 2.5:1 or 2:1."

A January 2026 CSIS report said Ukraine has likely suffered between 500,000 and 600,000 casualties from February 2022 to December 2025, of which between 100,000 and 140,000 are thought to be killed in action (KIA).

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We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

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