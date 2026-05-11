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General Staff: Russia has lost 1,342,030 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

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by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,342,030 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
Ukrainian soldiers adjust an antenna near the front line in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, on March 12, 2026. (Francis Farrell / The Kyiv Independent)

Russia has lost around 1,342,030 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on May 11.

The number includes 920 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,924 tanks, 24,551 armored combat vehicles, 95,710 vehicles and fuel tanks, 41,863 artillery systems, 1,783 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,373 air defense systems, 435 aircraft, 352 helicopters, 284,254 drones, 33 ships and boats, and two submarines.

The casualties were recorded despite a U.S.-backed truce declared between May 9 and 11, indicating the ceasefire did not hold.

Ukraine's General Staff has not revealed its own losses during the full-scale invasion, citing operational secrecy.

Independent Western think-tank reports agree that the Russian casualties significantly surpass Ukraine's losses, with the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) estimating the ratio to be "roughly 2.5:1 or 2:1."

A January 2026 CSIS report said Ukraine has likely suffered between 500,000 and 600,000 casualties from February 2022 to December 2025, of which between 100,000 and 140,000 are thought to be killed in action (KIA).

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The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
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The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

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