General Staff: Russia has lost 1,327,640 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,327,640 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on April 28.

The number includes 1,180 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,892 tanks, 24,483 armored combat vehicles, 91,986 vehicles and fuel tanks, 40,771 artillery systems, 1,755 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,354 air defense systems, 435 aircraft, 350 helicopters, 260,258 drones, 33 ships and boats, and two submarines.

Ukraine's General Staff has not revealed its own losses during the full-scale invasion, citing operational secrecy.



Independent Western think-tank reports agree that the Russian casualties significantly surpass Ukraine's losses, with the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) estimating the ratio to be "roughly 2.5:1 or 2:1."

A January 2026 CSIS report said Ukraine has likely suffered between 500,000 and 600,000 casualties from February 2022 to December 2025, of which between 100,000 and 140,000 are thought to be killed in action (KIA).