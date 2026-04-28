KI logo
War

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,327,640 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

2 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,327,640 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
Ukrainian service members of the 148th Artillery Brigade fire the M777 howitzer from a camouflaged firing position on the southern front line on September 4, 2025 in Unspecified, Ukraine. Due to complex logistics on the front lines of the full-scale Russian-Ukrainian war, soldiers often must travel long distances to reach positions. (Taras Ibragimov/Suspilne Ukraine/JSC "UA:PBC"/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,327,640 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on April 28.

The number includes 1,180 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,892 tanks, 24,483 armored combat vehicles, 91,986 vehicles and fuel tanks, 40,771 artillery systems, 1,755 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,354 air defense systems, 435 aircraft, 350 helicopters, 260,258 drones, 33 ships and boats, and two submarines.

Ukraine's General Staff has not revealed its own losses during the full-scale invasion, citing operational secrecy.

Independent Western think-tank reports agree that the Russian casualties significantly surpass Ukraine's losses, with the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) estimating the ratio to be "roughly 2.5:1 or 2:1."

A January 2026 CSIS report said Ukraine has likely suffered between 500,000 and 600,000 casualties from February 2022 to December 2025, of which between 100,000 and 140,000 are thought to be killed in action (KIA).

read also

JD Vance brags about halting Ukraine aid — sources say he’s not just talking, he’s driving policy
U.S. Vice President JD Vance in April openly praised the Trump administration’s decision to halt direct U.S. weapons transfers to Ukraine — a statement that drew criticism and highlighted his skepticism toward Kyiv. “It’s one of the things I’m proudest… we’ve told Europe that if you want to buy weapons, you can, but the U.S. is not buying weapons and sending them to Ukraine anymore,” Vance said at a Turning Point event. His comments immediately drew backlash, coming at a time when Russia conti
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
General StaffUkraineRussiaRussian armed forcesUkrainian armed forces
Avatar
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Tuesday, April 28
Tuesday, April 28
Ukraine, Norway to jointly produce mid-strike drones.

The project follows a defense declaration signed by Ukraine and Norway on April 14 in Oslo, where President Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere agreed to deepen military cooperation, including joint drone production, as part of a broader strategic partnership.

Show More

Editors' Picks