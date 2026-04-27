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General Staff: Russia has lost 1,326,460 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

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by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,326,460 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
Ukrainian servicemen launch Valkyrie UAV for aerial reconnaissance on April 19, 2026 in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine. (Alex Nikitenko/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,326,460 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on April 27.

The number includes 810 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,892 tanks, 24,467 armored combat vehicles, 91,710 vehicles and fuel tanks, 40,737 artillery systems, 1,753 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,354 air defense systems, 435 aircraft, 350 helicopters, 259,219 drones, 33 ships and boats, and two submarines.

Ukraine's General Staff has not revealed its own losses during the full-scale invasion, citing operational secrecy.

Independent Western think-tank reports agree that the Russian casualties significantly surpass Ukraine's losses, with the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) estimating the ratio to be "roughly 2.5:1 or 2:1."

A January 2026 CSIS report said Ukraine has likely suffered between 500,000 and 600,000 casualties from February 2022 to December 2025, of which between 100,000 and 140,000 are thought to be killed in action (KIA).

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The Kyiv IndependentJimmy Rushton
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